1 dead, another shot in head after apparent robbery in north Houston. police say

Two people were hit in the head following a shooting in north Houston.

HOUSTON - At least one person is dead following a shooting in north Houston.

The shooting happened around 5:55 a.m. Friday at a house on Utah Street and Granville Drive, according to authorities.

Police said they are not sure what led up to the shooting, but when they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds to the head.

One victim was declared dead at the scene, police said. Another person was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting but said it may have been a robbery.

Officials said it appears two men walked into the home and tried to rob the victims and that is when the shooting occurred.

Police said there were other people inside of the house at the time of the shooting. It is still unclear how many people were inside or how old they are.

At least two witnesses are being interviews by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.