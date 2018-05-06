2 Harris County deputies rescue man attempting to jump off overpass

HOUSTON - Two Harris County deputies rescued a possible jumper Sunday morning on I-45 North Freeway, deputies said.

The incident was reported at 11:10 a.m. when a passerby on the freeway called deputies about a man attempting to jump off the underpass, deputies said.

Upon arrival, two deputies grabbed the man and were able to talk him down and kept him from jumping, deputies said.

The man was taken to a neuropsychiatry center at Ben Taub General Hospital.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez thanked the deputies for their heroic work to save the man's life.

"Heroic work here to save this man's life -- good outcome. ... Deputy Cruz and Leal were able to pull this man to safety. Deputy Leal sustained a minor injury, but is good," Gonzalez tweeted.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.