2 gang members arrested after targeting bank customer in east Harris County, HPD says

HOUSTON - Two men were arrested Tuesday after police said they followed a bank customer from an east Harris County bank to another location, where one of them acted as a lookout while the other broke out the customer's car window and stole money.

Eric Jerome Thomas and Princeton De’Antaye Raymond are gang members from Baytown, according to Houston police.

Police were able to arrest Thomas and Raymond shortly after the crime, officials said. They were both out on bond at the time.

Raymond was out on three bonds, according to police. In December 2017, police said he was caught stealing an ATM in Baytown. He posted bond and then, in July, he was arrested after police said he stalked a woman in a Baytown Walmart parking lot, burglarized her vehicle and stole her purse and money. He was allowed to post bond on that charge, as well, police said. On Aug. 22, Raymond was arrested by Baytown police for a traffic violation, resisting arrest and interference with the duties of a public servant, police said. He again posted bond.

Thomas was out on two bonds at the time of his arrest. In May 2017, police said he followed a woman from a Baytown bank in a jugging scheme. He burglarized the woman's vehicle and stole money, police said. He posted bond on a burglary of a motor vehicle charge. While on bond for that case, Thomas was arrested for DWI in August 2017, according to police. He was arrested by Deer Park police and posted bond.

Thomas' criminal history includes arrests for possession of marijuana, evading arrest, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated robbery of the elderly, tampering with evidence, possession of PCP and possession of crack cocaine.

Police said he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2008, after robbing an 83-year-old woman at gunpoint during a home invasion burglary. After being released from prison, Thomas was sent back to prison for two years in 2013 for narcotics-related charges, according to police.

Thomas and Raymond are both charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to police.

Because of his habitual offender status, police said Thomas is facing 25 years to life in prison.

Police said both men are believed to be responsible for dozens of similar offenses throughout the Houston area and both are suspects in numerous pending felony investigations.

If anyone recognizes these men from prior offenses, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

What is bank jugging?

Houston police say that bank jugging refers to a bank customer being targeted for theft or robbery as they leave a bank with cash. Jugging suspects follow customers from a bank, with the intent to steal the money that the customer has withdrawn. This predatory offense is a growing crime trend in Texas and an epidemic in the Houston area.

