2 from Huffman killed in East Texas plane crash

HALLSVILLE, Texas - Two people from Huffman were killed Saturday in an East Texas plane crash.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, four people were aboard the small plane traveling from Dallas to New Orleans when it went down in woods near Hallsville. The pilot and three passengers were killed.

Troopers identified the pilot as William Kendrick, 51, of Huffman. The passengers were identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Kendrick, of Huffman, and 27-year-old Kaycee Kendrick and 25-year-old Coty Shrum, both of Farmers Branch.

Investigators said they believe severe weather may have played a role in the crash.

