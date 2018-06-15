2 fall to ground, 6 others hospitalized after roller coaster derails at Daytona Beach boardwalk

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people fell to the ground and six others were hospitalized after a roller coaster derailed Thursday night at the Daytona Beach boardwalk, according to officials.

VIDEO: Daytona Beach Fire Department rescuing riders from roller coaster

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said it had crews at the scene working to rescue riders who were hanging from a roller coaster car that derailed.

The fire department said that of the nine people who had to be extricated from the roller coaster car, six were hospitalized.

Two people fell to the ground from 34 feet high, the department said.

The extent of the victims' injuries is not known at this time.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.