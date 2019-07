HOUSTON - Arson investigators are looking into a fire Monday that damaged two excavators at a construction site along the Southwest Freeway.

The fire was reported about 4:50 a.m. under an overpass near the Chimney Rock Road exit along U.S. Highway 59.

Houston Transtar cameras showed flames shooting from at least one of the pieces of construction equipment.

The cost of the damage was not immediately clear.

