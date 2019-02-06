2 detained after burglary turned assault at Spring apartments

SPRING, Texas - Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after a burglary that turned into an assault at a Spring apartment complex.

The incident was reported about 10:50 a.m. at the Aerium Spring Crossing Apartments on Spring Plaza Drive near Spring Stuebner Road.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said two men broke into an apartment and were caught by the resident when he returned home. He said the burglars beat up the resident and fled in a car.

Herman said deputy constables spotted the car a short time later and chased it. The car stopped near Beltway 8 and West Road, and the two men ran away on foot, Herman said. Both men were later found and arrested.

The identities of the two men were not immediately released.

Herman said the case is under investigation.

