2 dead in southwest Houston shooting

HOUSTON - Houston police said they responded to a deadly double shooting Saturday morning in southwest Houston.

Police were called to the scene around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Buffalo Speedway and West Fuqua Street.

There, detectives found one man dead in the driver's seat of a car and the body of a second man nearby. Police said preliminary information showed that the second victim was running away from the car when he was gunned down.

Witnesses told investigators that a black Nissan or Toyota vehicle sped away immediately after the shooting.

No arrests have been made, officials said.

