2 dead in possible murder-suicide in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas - A 94-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were found dead at a Galveston residence on Monday and, according to police, the man killed the woman before killing himself.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Around 1:50 p.m., authorities said, they responded to reports of a possible suicide at a residence in the 6700 block of Fairway Drive.

The woman was found inside the home and the man was found in the backyard with a shotgun lying near him, police said.

Both were dead from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they heard what could have been gunshots just before police arrived at the house.

Galveston police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.