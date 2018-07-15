2 dead in Lomax-area small plane crash, La Porte officials say

LOMAX, Texas - Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Lomax, La Porte officials said Sunday morning.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. and the plane was described as an experimental-type aircraft and was located in the pipeline corridor area off of H Street, according to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management.

The aircraft was attempting to approach the north side of the La Porte Municipal Airport when it went down in a pipeline easement, La Porte officials said.

No ground structures were damaged or other persons injured, officials said.

