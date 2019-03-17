2 dead after driver strikes tree in north Houston, police say

Two people were killed after a car struck a tree in north Houston.

HOUSTON - Two people are dead after a car struck a tree in north Houston.

Police said the driver was traveling eastbound around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Greens Road, jumped the curb and struck a tree, killing its occupants.

Investigators said they believe the two people inside the car are a man and a woman and that they are both adults.

There were no signs of the driver pressing the breaks before the crash, police said.

There are no witnesses and police said they are working to piece together the details.

VIDEO: Police give update after deadly crash on Greens Road

