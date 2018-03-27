Man shoots ex-girlfriend, kills her boyfriend then himself, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas - Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a murder-suicide at a northwest Harris County home, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 14700 block of Country Rose Lane.

Peter Garcia told KPRC2 the alleged shooter is his cousin, Randy Salinas Jr., who he said had been living with him. Garcia was out of town and learned from his family about the tragedy Monday morning. He said he was devastated by the news.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Garcia said. “I still can’t believe it.”

HCSO Homicide in route to 14700 Country Rose Ln. Preliminary report is two males deceased one female transported , PIO on way. pic.twitter.com/hLgtyR3PSy — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 26, 2018

While a family has identified the suspected gunman, authorities have not released any names, only calling the shooter the former boyfriend.

“Apparently, the former boyfriend of the resident came to the residence and was beating on the garage door,” said Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “Apparently they had not changed the code on garage door. He made entry into the house.”

That's when authorities say he shot and killed the woman's new boyfriend, shot and injured his ex-girlfriend then took his own life. Salinas appears to have left some Facebook posts behind one saying:

“I'm sorry y'all, I'll see you on the other side.”

Garcia said if he had seen that Facebook message in time, maybe things would have been different.

“(If) I only seen those messages maybe I could have tried to call and talk to him or ... I just didn't catch it -- I didn't see it in time,” Garcia said. “I'm not going to sit here and blame myself for it, but I sure could have tried to make a difference.”

The homeowner's pregnant daughter and her boyfriend, who also live in the home, were upstairs asleep and hid in a room when the shooting occurred, investigators said. The daughter was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The victims, who deputies said are in their early 40s, have not yet been officially identified.

Investigators said the shooter lived at the home with his ex-girlfriend, but two had been separated for a couple of years.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Authorities say the woman who was shot was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.

