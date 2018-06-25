2 dead, 1 critically injured after small plane from Texas crashes in Detroit, reports say

DETROIT - A small-plane crash left two people dead and another severely injured in Detroit Sunday evening.

The plane, which flew out of Texas, was carrying a local family from the Houston area. According to news reports, the Cessna 210 plane was scheduled to stop in Memphis before heading to Detroit.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to WDIV News that the pilot reported a problem with the landing gear and low fuel. Around 8 p.m., the plane crashed into a tree, flipped and caught on fire. Officials said two people were killed and the third person survived the crash thanks to someone pulling them out.

The third victim was taken to a Detroit hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

