1 Dallas police officer dies, 1 critically injured after shooting outside Home Depot

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was killed and another critically injured after a shooting outside a hardware store, according to a NBC affiliate in Dallas.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot store on U.S. 75 in northern Dallas.

A message on the Dallas Police Department Twitter feed said the officers were critically wounded. Both were taken to a hospital, where one officer later died, according to reports.

A civilian was also injured in the shooting. That victim's condition is unknown.

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.

