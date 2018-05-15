Students at 2 Cy-Fair schools given all-clear after nearby manhunt

CYPRESS, Texas - Students at Hamilton Elementary and Hamilton Middle schools in Cypress were given the all-clear Tuesday after the facilities were placed in “secure” mode because of a nearby manhunt.

Authorities said they were searching the area near Eldridge Parkway and Louetta Road for someone believed to be connected to a carjacking.

The schools are located on Kluge Road, a little more than a mile away from the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Cy-Fair Independent School District said about 2:45 p.m. that the all-clear was given.

