2 children found locked in dog kennel in north Texas, reports say

RHOME, Texas - Two children were found locked in a dog kennel Tuesday at a north Texas home, according to reports.

The Wise County Messenger reported that deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance about 7:20 a.m. at a home near Rhome.

The newspaper reported that deputies were talking to a woman and an injured man when they heard children inside the home. They went inside and found two children locked in the kennel and two others who were malnourished and covered in feces.

KXAS-TV reported that the woman was taken into custody and charged with family violence.

The man was hospitalized for an injury to his face, the NBC affiliate reported.

The children, between 1 and 5 years old, were also taken to a hospital.



