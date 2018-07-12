2 children, 1 man dead after shooting in northeast Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON - Two children and one man are dead after a shooting in northeast Harris County Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The children were identified as a boy and a girl, the sheriff's office said, also confirming that the deceased man was the shooter.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said someone had reported the children missing, but that they were staying with their grandmother. They were reported missing around 1:20 p.m.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the 14000 block of Edgeboro Street, officials said.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

UPDATE: We can confirm that an adult male and two children (a boy and a girl) are confirmed dead in the 14000 block of Edgeboro. Preliminary evidence indicates the adult male was the shooter. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.