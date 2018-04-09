2 charged with prostitution in undercover operation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two women are facing charges after they offered to perform sex acts for money at a spa in the 900 block of FM 1960 West, according to authorities.

On April 5, an undercover investigation targeted the Gold One Spa after citizens complained about the nature of the business.

During the investigation, undercover investigators were solicited for sex acts by two employees of the spa, according to authorities.

Chanyar Srithong and Suki Han were charged with prostitution and evading arrest. Han was also charged with owning/operating a massage establishment without a license.

“Suki Han was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with prostitution, evading arrest and owning an unlicensed establishment. Chanyar Srithong has been charged with prostitution and evading arrest. She is currently wanted by law enforcement. If you have information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call our dispatch or your local enforcement,” Constable Mark Herman said.

