2 charged in west Houston shooting that critically injured 12-year-old boy

Sean Scott (left) and Damarvea Mikel (right) are seen in these mugshots released by the Houston Police Department on May 30, 2018.

HOUSTON - Two people have been charged in connection with a weekend shooting in west Houston that left a 12-year-old boy critically injured.

Houston police said Sean Scott, 19, and Damarvea Mikel, 18, were arrested shortly after the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting at 12600 Ashford Meadows Drive.

Investigators said officers were in the area when they heard gunshots and then saw a blue car fleeing the scene with four people inside. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the four people, investigators said. A handgun and rifle were also found in the car, investigators said.

Investigators said they determined that of the four people in the vehicle, Scott and Mikel were involved in the shooting, and each of them was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mikel was also charged with deadly conduct.

Police said the boy was hit in the stomach and taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

