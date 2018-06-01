2 charged in shooting death of Channelview man

Roderick Coffman (left) and Benjamin Gowdy (right) are seen in these mugshots released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on June 1, 2018.

HOUSTON - Two people were charged Friday in connection with the shooting death of a Channelview man last month.

Harris County deputies said Roderick Coffman, 20, and Benjamin Gowdy, 18, have each been charged with capital murder in the May 15 death of Russell Hamm, 56.

Hamm’s body was found about 9 p.m. on the balcony of his Woodrow Street apartment after witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing two people fleeing the scene, investigators said.

Investigators said they believe Coffman and Gowdy knocked on Hamm’s door. When Hamm answered, the pair pulled out guns and demanded money, investigators said.

Both Coffman and Gowdy are being held at the Harris County Jail without bond.

