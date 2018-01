HOUSTON - Two brothers were injured and a dog was killed Monday in a southwest Houston house fire, official said.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on Sharpcrest Street and Marinette Drive.

Officials said one brother was taken to a hospital with a leg injury. Officials said the other brother was being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The family's dog died in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

