2 brothers fatally shot at birthday party in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Two brothers were shot and killed at a birthday party in the 10000 block of Ella Falls Boulevard.

HOUSTON - Two brothers were shot and killed in an apparent random shooting at a birthday party, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Members of a family were in a garage in the 10000 block of Ella Falls Boulevard celebrating early Sunday morning, when two men approached and began shooting, officials said.

The victims were identified by Ed Gonzalez, Harris County sheriff, as Nicolas and Valdomero Garcia. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appeared to be a random act of violence.

The shooters ran away and were only described as two teenage men.

