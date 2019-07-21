2 arrested after officer-involved shooting, chase, crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Two people were arrested Sunday after an officer-involved shooting that was followed by a chase and crash in southwest Houston.

The incident began about 4:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on South Gessner Road near Clarewood Drive.

According to Houston police, two officers pulled over a vehicle that was believed to be connected to several robberies. Police said that when the driver stopped in the parking lot of Belara Apartments, the passenger jumped out and fled on foot. One of the officers chased him down and arrested him.

Police said that as the foot chase was happening, the second officer was trying to arrest the driver. The driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer, who opened fire, police said. The driver was not hit, police said.

Police said the driver jumped back in the car and sped away, and the second officer gave chase. After about two minutes, the driver crashed into another vehicle on the Southwest Freeway at Weslayan Street and officers were able to arrest him, police said.

The driver threw a gun out of the window during the chase, police said.

The identities of the two who were arrested were not immediately released. Police said both will likely face evading arrest charges.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.