2 arrested after man's body found in west Houston parking garage

Jace Weeks is seen in this mugshot released by Houston police on May 8, 2018.

HOUSTON - Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a west Houston parking garage last week, police said.

Houston police said Jace Weeks, 19, and Devyn Durham, 19, were charged with murder in connection with the April 30 shooting death of Sam James, 31, near Dairy Ashford Road and Memorial Drive.

Related Stories

Investigators said James was with his girlfriend at the apartments when he told her he was going to meet someone in the parking garage. He was later found dead in the garage.

Investigators said Weeks turned himself in to police on Monday.

Durham was arrested Tuesday in Angelina County, Texas, after a chase that included shots being fired, police said.

A mugshot of Durham was not immediately available.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.