2 arrested after following bank customer, stealing property, police say

HOUSTON - Two men were arrested Friday after targeting a customer at a east Houston bank and stealing her property, according to Houston police.

At about 11:30 a.m., Diego Torres and Danthony Roquemore followed a woman from the bank to another location, where Roquemore broke the woman’s car window and stole her property. Torres waited as a getaway driver, police said.

Houston police were nearby and observed the crime taking place, according to authorities.

Police said Torres attempted to evade arrest in the vehicle, but was unable to get away due to heavy traffic.

Torres and Roquemore were taken into custody shortly after the crime.

Torres was found to be on felony deferred adjudication for an injury to the elderly case where he assaulted a 65-year-old man. He is on probation until December of 2018. Diego has prior arrests that include theft, burglary of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and possession of a dangerous drug.

Roquemore has numerous prior arrests, including burglary of a motor vehicle, robbery (bodily injury), unlawful carry of a weapon, evading arrest and carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle. In the 2016 weapons case, Roquemore evaded arrest from police on foot after a vehicle pursuit where he bailed from a stolen vehicle with numerous other suspects.

After Friday's arrests, both men were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Both men are documented gang members from the 5th Ward, police said. They are believed to be responsible for other similar crimes, police said. They are both suspects in numerous pending investigations.

Police are asking for information that anyone may have on other crimes these men have been involved with, or if you have been a victim of a similar crime. Contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS) or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

Bank jugging refers to a customer being targeted for theft or robbery as they leave a bank with cash. Jugging suspects follow customers from a bank, with the intent to steal the money that the customer has withdrawn. The predatory offense is a growing crime trend in Texas and an epidemic in the Houston area.

