2 arrested after burglary at water treatment facility in north Houston

HOUSTON - A break-in at a water treatment facility in north Houston led to two in custody Saturday.

Police said an officer spotted a woman at the facility around 1 a.m. near Aldine Bender Road in north Houston.

The officer went to investigate and spotted a man loading up diesel fuel, investigators said. The man then crashed into the officer's truck to get away, but didn't get far.

The man and woman were taken into custody and police said no injuries were reported.

