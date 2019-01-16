2 arrested after attempted abduction of girl in Splendora, officials say

SPLENDORA, Texas - Two men were arrested Tuesday after authorities said they attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl in Splendora.

Police said the men tried to take the girl from her bus stop to a nearby trailer near the intersection of Midline Road and U.S. 59.

The girl screamed for help and a neighbor was able to thwart the abduction, according to police.

Officials praised the girl for her quick thinking.

“She absolutely did the right thing tonight by fleeing and screaming for help," Splendora Independent School District Police Chief Rex Evans said. "It attracted the attention of the neighbor down the street who came to her aid and called for help.”

The men were arrested at the trailer, which officials said was in deplorable condition and could be a drug house. Both men were charged with public intoxication and other charges are pending, officials said.

The men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail in Conroe.

