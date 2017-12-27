2 armed men arrested, 1 sought after attempted burglary at SW Houston EZ Pawn

HOUSTON - Two armed men were arrested and another is being sought after they attempted to rob a pawn shop Tuesday in southwest Houston, police said.

The robbery was reported at 6:57 p.m. T at EZ Pawn near Alder Drive and Bellaire Boulevard.

Police said three men with rifles were robbing the pawnshop until they got startled and ran off. Police said they caught one at the door and another hiding in the trash can outside.

"It was just nuts all these cops appeared out of nowhere and didn't know what was going on they don't have their rifles drawn out," said witness Cameron Menoher.

EZ Pawn employees were inside during the robbery, but no one was harmed. Police said it is unclear is the suspects got away with anything.

Police are searching for the third suspect and he is considered armed and dangerous.

"As they were responding they saw the three males exiting the business. Two of the males were taken into custody one immediately another one found hiding in dumpster behind the building," Lt. Larry Crowson.

BREAKING: @houstonpolice searching for suspect considered armed & dangerous after armed robbery at EZ Pawn at Bellaire & Chimney Rock, 2 other suspects arrested pic.twitter.com/px165Se6N4 — KPRCJonathan (@KPRCJonathan) December 27, 2017

