Firefighters battle apartment fire in west Houston

HOUSTON - A massive fire at an apartment complex was reported in west Houston on Friday, officials said.

Crews were dispatched to an apartment located on Briargrove Drive near Fairdale Lane in west Houston.

Officials said about 75 firefighters were called to the scene and helped douse the flames. Arson investigators are at the scene to help determine the cause of the fire, which is still unknown.

Firefighters said they are concerned for residents who lived in the damaged units and will contact the Red Cross to help assist the victims who are in need.

Investigators said no injuries were reported.

