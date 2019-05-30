2 aggravated robbery suspects apprehended after chase through NW Houston

HOUSTON - Two robbery suspects were taken into custody after a chase in the Heights on Wednesday, according to Houston police.

Officials said the suspects were wanted in connection with a string of aggravated robberies in northwest Houston.

Police said the pursuit started around 7 p.m. in northwest Houston and went through the Heights.

During the pursuit, police used spike strips to disable the suspects' vehicle. Also during the pursuit, two Houston Police Department vehicles were involved in a minor accident due to the erratic driving of the suspect, police said.

The passenger bailed from the vehicle and was apprehended a short time later.

The driver continued for a few minutes before bailing in the 4900 block of North Main Street, where he was taken into custody, police said.

During the pursuit, police said several shots were fired out of the suspects' vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.