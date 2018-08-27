Man, woman & her son charged with murder in 21-year-old man's shooting death

The mugshots of Lourdes Roman (L) and Emmanuel (AKA Ruize) Del Olmo (R).

HOUSTON - Three people are facing murder charges after authorities said they drove a man to a location in west Houston and shot him to death in March.

Emmanuel Del Olmo, 32, Lourdes Roman, 53, and Roman's 15-year-old son have all been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Christian Castro.

Police said Del Olmo, Roman and her son drove Castro to the 14500 block of Patterson Road on March 16 around 9:15 p.m. and killed him.

Castro's body was found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said Del Olmo shot Castro.

All three were taken into custody on Aug. 24.

