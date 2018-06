HOUSTON - Traffic was affected after an 18-wheeler lost its load in the northbound lanes of U.S. 59 near downtown.

The truck lost its load near Spur 527 around 3:30 p.m.

Four lanes were blocked off as officials worked to clear the road debris.

