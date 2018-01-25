18-wheelers collide on I-10 eastbound, cause major backup

HOUSTON - A multi-truck crash on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at the Westcott Street entrance, near Washington Avenue, closed multiple lanes on the freeway for hours Thursday.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m., causing a major headache for motorists.

The crash caused four lanes of the highway to be shut down, leaving one lane open for passing motorists.

The crash was cleared around 2:50 p.m.

As a result of the crash, one of the 18-wheelers overturned, officials with Texas Department of Transportation said.

Investigators are working to learn more about the crash.

I10 Inbound at Watshington closed for multiple vehicle accident. Avoid the area and take alternate routes. #HOUTRAFFIC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.