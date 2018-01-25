News

18-wheelers collide on I-10 eastbound, cause major backup

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - A multi-truck crash on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at the Westcott Street entrance, near Washington Avenue, closed multiple lanes on the freeway for hours Thursday.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m., causing a major headache for motorists.

The crash caused four lanes of the highway to be shut down, leaving one lane open for passing motorists.

The crash was cleared around 2:50 p.m.

As a result of the crash, one of the 18-wheelers overturned, officials with Texas Department of Transportation said.

Investigators are working to learn more about the crash.

