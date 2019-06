HOUSTON - A 16-year-old boy playing catch in the water at Magnolia Garden Park on Sunday drowned, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The incident was initially reported at 18041 Riverside St.

Gonzalez said the initial report indicated that the teen was in the water when he "went in a deep spot." He added that the teen was unable to swim and was not wearing a life jacket.

The teen may have been visiting from California, he said.

