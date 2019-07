HOUSTON - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was accidentally shot by a 12-gauge shotgun in north Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported at her boyfriend's home on Greyfrair and Meadow View Court.

Officials said the shotgun fell off the bed and went off after it hit the floor, striking the girl in the stomach. She was taken to Memorial Hermann Downtown in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

