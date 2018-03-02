16-year-old girl charged after threat against Galveston ISD's Ball HS circulates on social media

GALVESTON, Texas - A 16-year-old female Galveston Independent School District student has been charged after a threat began to circulate on social media.

The Galveston ISD Police Department said it learned of a social media post that showed a photo of a weapon and a caption that read “Ball High here I come.”

The GISD Police Department said it identified the teen as the suspect, but there's no word on what led investigators to that determination.

GISD police said the teenager was arrested and charged with a terroristic threat. GISD said the teen is in jail.



