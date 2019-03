HUMBLE, Texas - More than a dozen units were damaged in a fire Monday, according to officials.

Authorities said a three-alarm fire damaged 16 units at the Bender Hollow Apartments in the 400 block of Bender Avenue, in Humble.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross offered assistance to those who were affected.

