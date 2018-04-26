16 units affected in Texas City apartment building fire

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A disabled woman was rescued by her husband after the chair she was sitting in caught fire Wednesday.

The fire ripped through several apartments at the Stone Ridge Complex on State Highway 146 in Texas City.

The woman's husband believes an oxygen generator first caught fire, spreading the flames across the apartment.

No one was injured, but the woman's dog died in the fire.

Red Cross is working to help displaced tenants.



