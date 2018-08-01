15-year-old accused of killing man who was trying to stop robbery

HOUSTON - A teenager has been arrested in the case of a man who was killed last week while trying to stop a robbery outside a north Harris County home.

A spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest in connection with the Friday night shooting death of 29-year-old Moyses Arreguin.

Family members said Arreguin was shot in the back after grabbing a bat and trying to fend off a group of four armed people who were trying to rob a 16-year-old boy. Investigators said he was shot three times and died in front of the robbery victim’s home.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the group circling the neighborhood looking for people to rob. They said that video was crucial in making the arrest.

Deputies would only identify the juvenile as a 15-year-old boy who has been charged with murder.

Investigators said they believe they will soon charge a second person in connection with the case.



