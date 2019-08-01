15 festivals, concerts and kid-friendly events you can go to in August in Houston

Pexels photo

HOUSTON - Mark your calendars this August, as there are plenty of festivals, concerts and places to see. Read below for a roundup of August events you should go to.

Festivals

29th Houston International Jazz Festival

• When: Aug. 2 to 3

• Where: University of Houston Cullen Performance Hall

• What: The 29th annual event will be a night of jazz and keys featuring artists like Oleta Adams and Alex Bugnon.

• Website: http://www.houstoninternationaljazzfestival.com/

Houston Shakespeare Festival

• When: Aug. 2 to Aug. 11

• Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre

• What: The University of Houston School of Theatre will put on two different Shakespeare productions, “Julius Caesar” and “As You Like It.”

• Website: https://www.uh.edu

Hunters Extravaganza

• When: Aug. 2 to 4

• Where: NRG Center

• What: The 43rd annual event will allow hunters to check out the best in camouflage, blinds, feeders, ATVs, optics, game calls and more. There will also be activities and giveaways.

• Website: https://www.nrgpark.com

African and Caribbean Food Festival

• When: Aug. 3

• Where: Ayva Center

• What: This big food and music festival will feature African and Caribbean food, music and dancing.

• Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/

Texas Margarita Festival - Houston

• When: Aug. 17

• Where: Kirby Ice House

• What: Join over 1,000 other margarita lovers and vote for the best margarita in Houston. Guests are able to sample over 15, 1 oz. samples of margaritas from Houston bars and restaurants.

• Website: https://www.evensi.us/

33rd Annual AIA Sandcastle Competition

• When: Aug. 24

• Where: East Beach Galveston

• What: The competition is a fundraising event for AIA Houston and ArCH Foundation. Over 50 teams will be competing for the Gold Bucket Award, but awards will also be given to other categories like Public Favorite, Pop Culture: Decades- and Geometric.

Website: https://aiahouston.org/

2019 Porsche Festival

• When: Aug. 24 to 25

• Where: George R. Brown Convention Center

• What: Over 100 hand-picked examples of both air-cooled and water-cooled Porsches will be exhibited.

• Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/

BIG Salsa Festival Houston 2019

• When: Aug. 29 to Sept. 1

• Where: The Westin Galleria

• What: This four-day Latin event will feature dance classes, performances, live band concerts and Latin dance parties into the early morning hours. Classes will be offered for beginners, advanced and everything in between.

• Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

• When: Aug. 29

• Where: Star Cinema Grill Vintage Park

• What: The festival, benefiting the Bayou Land Conservancy, will feature 10 films for activists and those interested in environmental topics, a land-lover cocktail and a raffle.

• Website: https://www.bayoulandconservancy.org/

BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival

• When: Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

• Where: Moody Gardens

• What: The festival works to highlight craft beer from all around the world and allow guests to learn about and experience beers that they would not normally have on a regular basis.

• Website: https://www.brewmastersbeerfest.com/

Concerts

Cody Johnson with special guests Gretchen Wilson, Cory Morrow and Jesse Raub Jr.

• When: Aug. 10

• Where: Toyota Center

• What: Johnson, a Huntsville native, will bring his tour back to Houston after a successful Rodeo Houston performance this year. His most recent album, “Ain’t Nothin’ to It,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in January.

• Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/

Backstreet Boys with Baylee Littrell

• When: Aug. 31

• Where: Toyota Center

• What: The band will make their biggest arena tour in 18 years. The tour celebrates and performs behind the release of their most recent album, “DNA.”

• Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/

Kids

Jurassic Quest

• When: Aug. 2 to 4

• Where: NRG Park

• What: Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. The exhibition will bring over 80, true to life-sized dinosaur replicas to NRG Park. There will also be interactive activities for all ages.

• Website: https://www.jurassicquest.com/

National Rollercoaster Day

• When: Aug. 16

• Where: Kemah Boardwalk

• What: In celebration of National Rollercoaster Day, guests can buy one all-day ride pass and receive another for $5. If guests only want to ride roller coasters and skip the other rides, you can buy one single bullet ticket and get the other ticket free.

• Website: https://www.kemahboardwalk.com/

2019 Houston Texans Junior Cheerleaders

• When: Aug. 17

• Where: NRG Park

• What: At the preseason game between the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, registered Texans junior cheerleaders will have a pregame performance on the field with Texans cheerleaders, receive a new uniform, hair bow, pom poms and an autographed poster of Houston Texans cheerleaders. There is one mandatory rehearsal.

• Website: https://www.visithoustontexas.com/





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.