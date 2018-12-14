14-year-old girl reported missing in Fort Bend County

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Authorities are searching for a missing teen in Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Victoria Goodwin was last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. near the 500 block of Water Lake Boulevard in Missouri City.

Authorities said there is no indication of foul play.

Goodwin, 14, is described by authorities as being about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and flip-flops and was carrying a backpack with the word "Pink" on it.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

