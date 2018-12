MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Authorities said a missing teen in Fort Bend County was found safe Friday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Victoria Goodwin went missing for about 24 hours after being last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. near the 500 block of Water Lake Boulevard in Missouri City.

She was not harmed.

