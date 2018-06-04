14-year-old arrested in shooting death of southwest Houston woman

HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of a southwest Houston woman killed nearly two months ago.

The body of Tuyen Nguyen, 29, was found April 5 by her fiancé in the driveway of a Langdon Lane home.

Related Stories

Houston police said the fiancé was leaving for work when he discovered Nguyen’s body.

The teen, whose identity was not released, was charged with capital murder. He’s being held at the Harris County Juvenile Probation facility.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.