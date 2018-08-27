14 apartments renovated after Harvey destroyed in north Houston fire

HOUSTON - More than a dozen families were displaced Monday when a fire swept through an apartment building in north Houston.

The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Langwick Drive and Hardy Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find massive flames coming from the two-story building, and had to call extra units in to help battle the blaze.

A total of 14 units were damaged in the fire, and firefighters said families were living in every unit.

Steve Moar, the owner of the apartments, said the buildings were just renovated after being flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

“Well, this is actually one that we renovated about a year ago,” Moar said. “We just finished putting on a brand new roof. That roof that burned is less than a month old.”

“We got a lot of shoes and clothes in there,” said one resident. “I love everything, all over again. It’s crazy.”

Moar promised to take of the residents, just like he did during Harvey. He said those whose apartments were destroyed will get moved into other apartments sometime Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

