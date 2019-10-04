13-year-old left critically injured after hit-and-run incident in north Harris County

HOUSTON - London Banks, 13, and her brother were walking back home after buying ice cream when London was hit by a car.

The incident happened at the intersection of Ella Boulevard and Willow Timber Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

London’s mother, Shandra Mosley Banks, said her daughter is in a hospital intensive care unit in critical condition.

“When the car hit her, she went up 40 feet in the air. She did cartwheels in the air about five times and then landed on the other side of the street,” Shandra Banks said.

Banks said the impact of the hit was so strong, London’s shoes were knocked off her feet.

“This person that hit my child hit her going 50 mph. There were no skid marks at the scene and he didn’t try to brake, so she felt the full impact,” Banks said.

Victim

London is a seventh grader at Harmony Technology School of Excellence. She is an avid Astros fan and loves the game of baseball. She is now dealing with severe injuries, including damage to her spine and brain.

“Today, they dropped the levels on the breathing machine to see how much she breathes on her own and I watched her struggle to breathe my -- healthy 13-year-old -- and it really broke my heart,” Banks said.

Suspect

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of the car that hit London. Witnesses said it was a black car with tinted windows. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office.

“To have someone to be this inhuman to a child, I pray to God that you are caught and God deals with you, that you have sleepless nights for the rest of your days. You should be a miserable person whoever you are, come forward. Do what's right,” Mosley said.

Vigil

London's family will have a prayer vigil at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rhema Word of Life Church.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.