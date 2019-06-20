13-year-old girl reported missing from southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday after she was last seen in southwest Houston, police said.

Jennifer Monroy was last seen in in the 6700 block of Atwell Drive Saturday and is described as being white or Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue denim pants, police said.

She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.