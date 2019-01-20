13-year-old boy dies after being shot in head in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - Detectives are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head at a home in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:13 p.m. in the 2100 block of Linden Creek Lane.

Police said five juveniles were hanging out in a shed, which is an extension of the home, and had a gun that accidentally fired, striking the 13-year-old boy in the head.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said one of the juveniles is related to the owner of the home. The four juveniles are being questioned by the police but no charges have been filed.

It is unknown how the teens got ahold of the gun or who it belonged to.

