13-year-old arrested after stabbing teen on middle school grounds in Porter, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old is in custody after stabbing another 13-year-old Wednesday at White Oak Middle School in Porter, deputies said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the two boys got into a verbal altercation that escalated and one of the teens stabbed the other in the stomach.

Deputies said that after being stabbed, the victim ran to his home about a block from the school and told his mother what had happened.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim's mother contacted them and deputies began searching the area. They located the suspect at a nearby store.

Deputies said the suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to Texas Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's Office officials said they are continuing the investigation into the stabbing.

