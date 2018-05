HOUSTON - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a 12-year-old girl Houston police said might be in danger.

Jennifer Castillo was last seen Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Harbor Town Drive in southwest Houston, police said.

More Headlines

Jennifer is 5 feet and weighs 100 pounds. She has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.