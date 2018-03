KATY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday in Katy was found safe.

Lillian Lozano was last seen in the 20200 block of Katy Freeway, deputies said. They tweeted Thursday at 8:42 a.m. that she had been found.



Update: Lillian Lozano, 12, has been found safe. https://t.co/5ACLGaDERo — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 29, 2018

